AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled its search for an Augusta man who’d been missing.

The agency says Elton Beasley, 74, has been found and is safe.

He’d last been seen leaving his residence in the 2900 block of Old Barton Chapel Road Augusta on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.