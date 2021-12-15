Advertisement

Medicaid now certifies kids for free lunch in 8 more states, including S.C.

(kbtx)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has added eight states to the 19 where students receiving Medicaid coverage will be automatically added to the program offering free or reduced-price school lunches.

A news release Tuesday says those states are Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The department says this expands demonstration projects that have certified more than 1 million students for free means and nearly 260,000 for reduced-price meals since the 2012-2013 school year. It says the 27 states now involved represent about 75% of students nationwide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Augusta crash kills woman in problem area: Mike Padgett Highway
Charles B. Webster Detention Center, Augusta, Ga.
Deputies suspected of smuggling contraband into jail
James Brown Statue - Downtown Augusta, GA
After 15-year fight, James Brown estate sold for $90 million
Thomas Michael Airington
New charges, arrest warrants emerge for suspect in North Augusta shootout
Aiken High School
Aiken High student found with gun as threats continue in CSRA

Latest News

Thomas Michael Airington
New charges, arrest warrants emerge for suspect in North Augusta shootout
The Medical University of South Carolina confirmed the first three known cases of the omicron...
First SC cases of COVID omicron variant detected in Charleston
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: MUSC holding briefing on first omicron variant cases found in SC
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: First 3 COVID-19 omicron variant cases detected in SC