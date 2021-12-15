Local cat makes national headlines: Special needs cat sees world with Aiken sanctuary’s help

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local cat is making national headlines. She was even featured in an article in People Magazine. It’s about Sarge – a 2-year-old cat with a rare disorder that makes her unable to walk. The Aiken County Cat Sanctuary where Sarge lives makes sure the kitty still gets the opportunity to see the world.

Sarge has never been able to walk but that doesn’t stop her from being on the move.

“Sarge is very different because he has CH which is cerebellar hypoplasia,” said Michelle Donlick, Avalo Cat Sanctuary Owner. “When she gets anywhere it’s by flipping. So literally, she’s on her side and she’ll flop but she can make it from one side of the kitchen to another in a snap.”

And recently she’s been going a lot farther than just the other side of the room.

“Sarge loves being in the limelight, she loves people, and when I saw the bubble pack, I just thought it was the coolest thing. So I tried a bunch of different cats, but I thought Sarge doesn’t go outside, she doesn’t do anything, so why not take Sarge?” she said.

Sarge made it all the way out to Charleston and her travels made national headlines. But back home she’s got a lot of siblings.

“The last time I did a headcount before my computer crashed to actually document what the number was, was about 360,” said Donlick.

Head out to Avalo Cat Shelter and you’ll find Michelle there. Taking in both exotic and domestic cats.

“It’s never a dull moment, and there’s always something to learn,” said Susan Lacey, Avalo Sanctuary Feline Caretaker.

The goal – finding them a new home.

“It’s rewarding. It’s so rewarding. I mean, it’s just one of those things that makes you feel good helping little creatures,” said Lacey.

So while Sarge stays a jetsetter – her friends here are trying to

do the opposite. Instead of hitting the road, they’re trying to find their way home.

Sarge is not up for adoption but if you do want to help out, you can visit their Facebook page for more information on how to donate or volunteer.

