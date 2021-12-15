Advertisement

Coroner investigates case of neglect for death of local disabled man

Dec. 15, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a case of neglect to a disabled adult for a local 62-year-old man admitted to the ER with electrical tape around his legs, multiple lacerations, stage 4 pressure ulcers, and emaciated.

62-year-old Bobby Laws died Wednesday at Augusta University Medical Center at 2:48 p.m.

Laws was transported to the AUER by EMS on December 5th. Laws was living with his daughter on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road at the time of the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab.

