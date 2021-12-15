Advertisement

Gas prices continue to decline in CSRA ahead of Christmas

File photo
File photo((WENDELL FRANKS))
By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Gas prices in the Peach State have dropped nearly 3 cents over the past week, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia is currently $3.14, dipping 2.5 cents from the past seven days and nearly 12 cents in the past month. But the price is far higher than the $2.01 of a year ago.

Augusta drivers continue to get a better deal that many Georgians, with the price Wednesday standing at $3.08, down from $3.16 a month ago.

MORE | Ga., S.C. troopers launch holiday drunken-driving crackdown

Gas prices in South Carolina are $3 per gallon as of Wednesday, down about 4 cents from a week ago and 13 cents from a month ago, but up from $1,92 per gallon a year ago.

The price in Aiken and Edgefield counties stood at $3.07 per gallon on Wednesday, down a couple of cents from a week ago.

The national price for a gallon of gas currently sits at 3.32.

Recent numbers show gas prices slightly trending down. And the “Short Term Energy Outlook” from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, forecasts gas prices could continue to fall into 2022, averaging just over $3 a gallon in January.

MORE | Computer system upgrades could hinder Georgia license renewals

“With the price of crude oil remaining some $13 per barrel below its 2021 peak, we have continued to see gas prices decline in nearly every city coast to coast,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

For many, relief can’t come soon enough with more holiday travel heading straight towards us.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, fuel prices are still up by about 58% from November 2020 to November 2021, hotel rates are up more than 25%, and car rental rates rising by about 37%.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WMBF and WGCL/CBS46

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Augusta crash kills woman in problem area: Mike Padgett Highway
Charles B. Webster Detention Center, Augusta, Ga.
Deputies suspected of smuggling contraband into jail
Thomas Michael Airington
Police reveal what led up to shootout that injured officer
James Brown Statue - Downtown Augusta, GA
After 15-year fight, James Brown estate sold for $90 million
Aiken High School
Aiken High student found with gun as threats continue in CSRA

Latest News

Hoffmeister says she used to sell 50 gnomes per day, but now she's selling several thousand.
Charlotte entrepreneur selling more homemade gnomes than ever after landing ‘Shark Tank’ deal
Charlotte entrepreneur selling more homemade gnomes than ever after landing ‘Shark Tank’ deal
Charlotte entrepreneur selling more homemade gnomes than ever after landing ‘Shark Tank’ deal
James Brown Statue - Downtown Augusta, GA
After 15-year fight, James Brown estate sold for $90 million
Socks that are being donated as a part of Sherman Elementary School's "Socktober" sock drive in...
Georgia cotton farmers donate socks to Homeless Resource Network