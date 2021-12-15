Gas prices continue to decline in CSRA ahead of Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Gas prices in the Peach State have dropped nearly 3 cents over the past week, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia is currently $3.14, dipping 2.5 cents from the past seven days and nearly 12 cents in the past month. But the price is far higher than the $2.01 of a year ago.

Augusta drivers continue to get a better deal that many Georgians, with the price Wednesday standing at $3.08, down from $3.16 a month ago.

Gas prices in South Carolina are $3 per gallon as of Wednesday, down about 4 cents from a week ago and 13 cents from a month ago, but up from $1,92 per gallon a year ago.

The price in Aiken and Edgefield counties stood at $3.07 per gallon on Wednesday, down a couple of cents from a week ago.

The national price for a gallon of gas currently sits at 3.32.

Recent numbers show gas prices slightly trending down. And the “Short Term Energy Outlook” from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, forecasts gas prices could continue to fall into 2022, averaging just over $3 a gallon in January.

“With the price of crude oil remaining some $13 per barrel below its 2021 peak, we have continued to see gas prices decline in nearly every city coast to coast,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

For many, relief can’t come soon enough with more holiday travel heading straight towards us.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, fuel prices are still up by about 58% from November 2020 to November 2021, hotel rates are up more than 25%, and car rental rates rising by about 37%.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WMBF and WGCL/CBS46

