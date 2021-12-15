Ga., S.C. troopers launch holiday drunken-driving crackdown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina state troopers and local law enforcement officers are stepping up traffic enforcement during the Christmas/New Year’s holiday season and will take any drunk or drugged driver they find to jail.

The increased enforcement effort is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization, which runs from Dec. 15 through Jan. 2.

According to federal statistics, one out of three traffic deaths in the United States involve a driver with a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.08 percent or higher.

Georgia and South Carolina law enforcement officers and highway safety advocates are urging anyone planning to include alcohol in their celebration to include a plan for a ride with a sober driver, cab or rideshare.

GETTING HELP AAA Georgia will once again offer free tows for those too impaired to drive during the holiday season through the Tow-to-Go program. The Tow-to-Go program in Georgia offers free tows for a vehicle and a ride for only the driver for up to 10 miles from 6 p.m. Dec. 24 through 6 a.m. Jan. 3. For more information, call 855-286-9246.

“The goal of the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign is to eliminate all drunk driving deaths by getting all motorists to always make the wise decision to not get behind the wheel when they are over the limit,” Poole said. “Until we reach that day, state troopers and local law enforcement officers will continue to prevent drunk driving deaths by taking drunk and drugged drivers to jail,” Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety Director Robert G. Woods IV said: “While the holidays are a time of celebration for most, this season is also a painful time for the more than 1,000 families who have lost loved ones in motor vehicle collisions.”

By the numbers

According to the Georgia State Patrol, 33 people were killed in crashes during the 78-hour Christmas and 78-hour New Year’s holiday travel periods in 2020. Twenty people were killed in crashes from 6 p.m. Dec. 24, 2020, to 11:59 p.m. through Dec. 27, 2020, and 13 people were killed in crashes from 6 p.m. Dec. 31, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 3, 2021.

Federal statistics show 83 people have died in crashes in Georgia involving a driver whose blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit during the final 15 days of December from 2015-2019, and 59 of those people died in crashes involving a driver whose alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

While alcohol was a factor in approximately one out of four traffic deaths in Georgia each year, half of the traffic deaths that have happened in Georgia from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 6 a.m. on New Year’s morning from 2015-2019 involved a driver whose blood alcohol level was over the legal limit.

Twenty people have died in traffic crashes over the 12-hour period from New Year’s Eve night to New Year’s Eve morning from 2015 to 2019, and 10 of those died in crashes involving a driver whose blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.

In South Carolina, the top three primary contributing factors in crashes in 2021, according to preliminary statistics, were driving too fast for conditions, driver under the influence, and failure to yield.

