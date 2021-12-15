‘Everybody’s hero’: Robert Shook remembered by his family 8 months after Rock Hill mass shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For Robert Shook’s family it’s been eight long months.

“The only word I can think of, it has been hard and depressing and confusing, because the way he went was not fair. So it’s trying to understand why and, you know, trying to understand what could cause somebody to take, you know, my dad away has been very hard for me to understand,” said his daughter Keleigh Shook, 19.

Shook was a husband and a father of three. He loved life, says Keleigh.

“He was strong. He was a hero. He was my hero, everybody’s hero,” she said.

Shook was shot multiple times on April 7 doing a job he loved. Investigators say former NFL player Phillip Adams killed Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, two of their grandchildren, Shook and James Lewis.

Shook and Lewis, workers at GSM Services in Gastonia, were at the Lesslies’ Rock Hill home for a repair.

Shook was able to call for help, something his family says proves the kind of person he was.

“It actually didn’t surprise me because I knew who my dad was as a person. And I knew that was him. He wasn’t the type to give up or, you know, just stop, he was gonna do everything he could to help the situation,” Keleigh Shook said. “That’s why I said he’s a hero. He was in life he is now. I couldn’t imagine being shot six times and being as strong as he was, but it was just who he was.”

Keleigh says her dad called her “half-pint,” a nickname because of her height. Through the jokes they shared, there we also memories they never had a chance to make.

“Graduation was hard, not seeing him up there. When I was, you know, walking across the field at graduation. Starting college was hard because I always went to him for advice,” she said.

She now has his heartbeat tattooed on her wrist -- a forever memory of her dad.

“Every memory I have of my dad is funny, he just, he just loved to have fun. He was funny. He was always joking and picking around with people. He just like actually loved life,” she added. “I remember when I would go up there, to the fish and lake with him and we’d just spend time together. That’s great memories I hold on with him. He was just a great person. I think it’s sad to see what this situation has robbed the world of, such a great man and father...it’s not fair.”

