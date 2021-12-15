Do you recognize this pair suspected in Martinez robbery?

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two men suspected in the robbery of a Dollar General store in Martinez.

The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. Monday ay the store at 210 S. Belair Road, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

An employee was outside on a smoke break when two men grabbed grabbed her by the arm and forced her inside, according to deputies.

Once inside, one pointed a firearm at her and forced her to open the safe, according to deputies.

They then demanded the keys to her vehicle and took another employee’s cellphone.

The men fled the store and drove away in the employee’s vehicle in an unknown direction.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Pecan Drive.

Authorities released photos of the robbers and asked anyone with information about them to call 706-541-1044.

