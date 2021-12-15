Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Staying mostly dry this week. Warming trend heading into this weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will be cold this morning dipping into the upper 30s under clear skies. This afternoon, northern CSRA counties will stay in the low 60s for highs, but southern counties will likely reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 4-8 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day.

Warmer afternoons expected Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Highs will warm up to the mid and upper 70s by Friday afternoon with clouds starting to increase across the region as moisture builds.

Our next front and chance for rain will be this weekend between Saturday and Sunday. Showers will be possible ahead of the front Saturday with warm highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lingering showers are expected Sunday along the front that will likely stall just south of the area and bring rain chances again into early next week along with much cooler temperatures. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Augusta crash kills woman in problem area: Mike Padgett Highway
James Brown Statue - Downtown Augusta, GA
After 15-year fight, James Brown estate sold for $90 million
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
RCSO investigates deputies smuggling contraband at Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
‘I shot him’: How 49-year-old Augusta mom greeted burglar
Aiken High School
Student found with handgun at Aiken High School during random search

Latest News

Sunny & Dry
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Seasonal Pattern Today
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Sunny Sunday, but cooler
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Meteorologist Chris Still has your morning weather update for Saturday, 12/11/2021.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Chris Still