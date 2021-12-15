Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies expected this evening into tonight. Temperatures will not be as cold overnight and generally stay in the mid 40s into early Friday morning. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Warmer afternoons expected Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Moisture will be building over the region Thursday as winds turn out of the south. This could allow a few stray showers to develop during the day, but most of the area looks dry. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day.

Lows will stay mild in the low 50s early Friday. Highs will warm up to the mid and upper 70s by Friday afternoon with more clouds than sun during the day. A stray shower is possible again, but most of the area should stay dry. Winds will be out of the south-southwest less than 10 mph.

Our next front and higher chance for rain will be this weekend between Saturday and Sunday. A few showers are possible during the day Saturday. Highs will be warm in the mid to upper 70s. The highest chance for rain is Saturday night into early Sunday as the main cold front pushes through the region.

Lingering showers are expected early Sunday along the front that will likely stall just south of the area. Rain chances look lower Sunday afternoon as the front moves south of the region. Highs will be cooler behind the front and stay in the mid 60s.

The front stalled to our south should keep us dry during the day Monday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs on Monday will be cool in the mid 50s.

An upper level disturbance will move over the region Monday night into Tuesday brining another round of rainfall to the CSRA. Highs will stay cool Tuesday in the mid to upper 50s.

