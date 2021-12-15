Crews battle structure fire outside New Ellenton

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to a fully involved structure fire at the 20 block of Independent Boulevard in Aiken County across from Chime Bell Church Road.

That’s just southwest of New Ellenton.

According to Aiken County dispatchers, the call came in at 3:31 p.m. on Wednesday.

Arriving crews described the building as fully engulfed in flames.

The fire comes at a dangerous time — peak season for house fires.

Just past week and a half, three people in the river region died in house fires.

And the Red Cross says in just the past few days, it’s helped 12 families who’ve lost their homes.

It’s a trend emergency responders see every winter.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT NEARBY Crews responded to a traffic accident at Whiskey Road and Chime Bell Church Road around the same time as the fire, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. While the fire was southwest of New Ellenton, the crash was north of New Ellenton. It was possible the crash could cause problems on the commute home from the Savannah River Site for thousands of employees.

Last week at Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta, seven families lost their homes when a fire destroyed one of the buildings.

“Literally this past week, we have responded to 12 families just in the past week who have lost their homes to home fires,” said Susan Everitt, executive director of the Red Cross in Augusta.

According to the Augusta Fire Department, as temperatures drop, the risk for home fires heats up.

Already this month, the department has responded to 15 fire-related calls. Last December, crews responded to 20 calls total for the month.

So calls are coming at a faster pace than a year ago. For every serious fire they respond to, so does Red Cross.

“We respond to about 250 home fires every single year. So it’s literally five a week. But this past week, we responded to 12, so that is definitely an uptick. But we’re hoping that is not a trend that we’re gonna see continuing,” said Everitt.

The main reason we see more fires in the winter months is because people are trying to keep warm.

“You’re turning your heaters on maybe for the first time. There’s some clothes lying next to it or books or magazines or something that catches fire,” Everitt said.

Cooking is another top cause, as well as electrical issues.

The Augusta Fire Department says to be careful when cooking and make sure you don’t overload power outlets. When it comes to space heaters, keep them off of carpet or rugs and don’t use them if they’re too old.

“If you have a working smoke alarm, you have about double the chances of surviving because you get that early detection, that early notice. So if you have a smoke alarm, just take a second to test it,” said Everitt.

If you don’t have a working smoke detector the Red Cross or the fire department can give you one. You just have to give them a call.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.