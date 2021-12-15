Advertisement

Court: No common-law right to boot unauthorized vehicles

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Property owners don’t have a common-law right to boot unauthorized vehicles on their premises, Georgia’s highest court ruled Tuesday.

Forrest Allen had sued the owner and operator of a DeKalb County shopping center and several of its tenants after his vehicle was immobilized in February 2018 and he was required to pay $650 to have the boot removed.

The defendants argued on appeal before the Georgia Supreme Court that they had a common-law right to remove vehicles trespassing on their property. They also cited the centuries-old doctrine of “distress damage feasant,” which recognizes a landowner’s right to contain trespassing livestock and hold it until the animal’s owner can be determined and pays the landowner for damage, according to the opinion.

The high court rejected those arguments, saying that the neither that doctrine nor the right to remove trespassing vehicles gives property owners the right to immobilize vehicles on their property.

“Indeed, there appears to be no legal authority recognizing a common-law right to immobilize unauthorized vehicles located on private property and hold them against the owner’s will until payment is received,” Justice Shawn LaGrua wrote.

Some municipalities in Georgia do have ordinances that specifically allow the booting of unauthorized vehicles, but that is not the case everywhere.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Augusta crash kills woman in problem area: Mike Padgett Highway
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Deputies suspected of smuggling contraband into jail
James Brown Statue - Downtown Augusta, GA
After 15-year fight, James Brown estate sold for $90 million
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
‘I shot him’: How 49-year-old Augusta mom greeted burglar
Aiken High School
Aiken High student found with gun as threats continue in CSRA

Latest News

Sample Georgia driver's license
Computer system upgrades could hinder Georgia license renewals
Elton Beasley
Deputies cancel alert after missing Augusta man is found safe
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for December 15
FILE - Georgia State Rep. Philip Singleton, R-Sharpsburg, speaks, to a legislative committee on...
New Georgia Freedom Caucus seeks right turn in state policy