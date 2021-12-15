Advertisement

Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Reedy Creek fire officials say a small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree.

WESH-TV reports that officials say the fire near Cinderella Castle could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle.

The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey says the only injury was a person who accidentally inhaled the chemicals from a chemical fire extinguisher used by the fire department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Augusta crash kills woman in problem area: Mike Padgett Highway
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Deputies suspected of smuggling contraband into jail
James Brown Statue - Downtown Augusta, GA
After 15-year fight, James Brown estate sold for $90 million
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
‘I shot him’: How 49-year-old Augusta mom greeted burglar
Aiken High School
Aiken High student found with gun as threats continue in CSRA

Latest News

Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight virus
Body cam and squad car video captures the moment two Tennessee deputies got stuck on a bridge...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies get stuck on bridge during tornado
According to a video, a fight broke out between a board of education member and a Glastonbury...
Argument, punch caught on video at school board meeting about mascot in Connecticut
A venomous snake was found hiding in a family's Christmas tree.
Venomous snake found hiding in family’s Christmas tree in South Africa
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden visiting Kentucky to console tornado victims, give aid