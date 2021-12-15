Advertisement

Local elementary school surprises students with presents: ‘It feels like it’s already Christmas’

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is nothing better than being a kid on Christmas and at one of our local schools, Christmas came early. One school in Burke County is celebrating the holiday season.

One Blakeney Elementary School classroom looks like Santa’s workshop. And who’s Santa? In this case – principal Dr. James Epps.

“We had an idea about three weeks ago that we were gonna try to get a gift for every single kid at our school,” said Epps.

That’s more than 700 students. School leaders raised about $10,000. They spent hours shopping and stuffing bags for every student.

“The kids have no idea that we’re doing this for them. It’s gonna be a big surprise when they come up and see their name on a bag,” he said.

Epps gave every student a bag full of gifts. These kids weren’t expecting to come to school and have a moment like this. For them – it’s special.

“It’s like...you’re so happy and you’re joy,” said a Blakeney Elementary School student.

“It feels like it’s already Christmas already,” said a Blakeney Elementary School student.

It may have taken a lot to pull it off but school leaders are happy they did it.

“We felt like it was a worthwhile thing to try to spread a little Christmas joy to everybody,” said Epps.

Epps says he would like to make this a yearly tradition.

