Advertisement

Augusta mayor responds to inquiry on campaign financial filings

By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. is responding to an investigation by the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.

He’s facing two complaints.

One of them deals with what the state is calling a dark money ballot committee that tried to sway voters on a 2018 ballot question.

Back in 2018, billboards showed up asking people to vote yes on a new James Brown Arena in south Augusta.

MORE | Augusta mayor goes to Qatar with peers from, other U.S. cities

Now the investigation is tying him directly to those billboards, a claim he denies.

“I want to challenge everyone who’s talking about it,” he said during a news conference Wednesday. “Instead of focusing on a billboard, I want us to focus on building an Augusta that provides opportunity for everyone.”

Davis also denies that he was part of the group, Concerned Citizens of Richmond County, that paid for the billboard.

The commission filed a complaint Aug, 18 against Davis alleging he didn’t file his campaign contribution disclosure reports on time once in 2017, twice in 2018 and again in 2019.

It also alleges he didn’t file one at all in June 2019. The complaint also alleges he failed to file his personal finance statements in 2017 and 2020 and didn’t do it in time in 2018.

Davis filed a response to the complaint on Sept. 17 stating, in part, that the commission is supposed to send notices when reports are filed late or not at all and that the commission failed to do so.

“The Respondent prays that this Complaint be dismissed’ based upon the complainant’s “failure to comply with the ‘Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Act of 2010,’” Davis’ response states.

Haley Brown, communications director for the commission, said all cases have an open timeline, and Davis’ will be placed the commission’s March 2022 calendar. After reviewing the evidence, the commission will decide whether there needs to be prosecution.

Brown said the investigation grew out of a third-party complaint.

READ THE COMPLAINT:

Sample HTML block

READ HARDIE DAVIS’ RESPONSE:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Augusta crash kills woman in problem area: Mike Padgett Highway
Charles B. Webster Detention Center, Augusta, Ga.
Deputies suspected of smuggling contraband into jail
Thomas Michael Airington
Police reveal what led up to shootout that injured officer
James Brown Statue - Downtown Augusta, GA
After 15-year fight, James Brown estate sold for $90 million
Aiken High School
Aiken High student found with gun as threats continue in CSRA

Latest News

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. went to the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar last week as part of a...
Augusta mayor goes to Qatar with peers from, other U.S. cities
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Crews battle structure fire outside New Ellenton
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
4 deputies arrested, fired over jail smuggling
File photo
Gas prices continue to decline in CSRA ahead of Christmas