Augusta mayor goes to Qatar with peers from, other U.S. cities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. went to the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar last week as part of a delegation of U.S. mayors meeting with the country’s minister of municipality.

The Middle Eastern country announced this week that Davis and other mayors met with Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie last Thursday morning.

In addition to Davis, the delegation included Andy Schor, mayor of Lansing, Mich; Bryan Barnett, mayor of Rochester Hills, Mich.; David Holt, mayor of Oklahoma City; Ras Baraka, mayor of Newark, N.J.; and Rick Cressman, mayor of St. Petersburg, Fla.

Several municipality officials attended the meeting, as well.

The meeting tackled aspects of cooperation between the ministry and American cities in areas related to municipality affairs, agriculture and development methods. A special focus was aspects associated with agriculture, food security, infrastructure and municipalities.

