Aiken County Schools asking parents to weigh in on school calendar

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Schools asking parents to weigh in on school schedules. Fewer than a quarter of parents have responded so far. They extended the deadline but the new cutoff is coming Wednesday.

It’s all on the Aiken County School District website where you can find the frequently asked questions and you can also check out the different calendars.

The Aiken County School District is gauging reaction on two school calendars. One option is a traditional calendar with school starting in mid August and ends in May after a normal summer vacation. The other school is somewhat year round. It starts at the beginning of August after a shorter summer break with other week long breaks in between.

AIKEN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT TRADITIONAL CALENDER OPTION:

AIKEN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT MODIFIED CALENDER OPTION:

The district sent around a survey but did not get many answers.

“24 percent is the number that we had of parents and guardians who responded,” said Mike Rosier, Director of Communications, Aiken County Schools.

Before they can make a decision on which calendar to choose they need your input.

“We just want every parent or guardian to have an opportunity to have their voice heard when you are talking about a possible change, to a school districts academic calendar, that’s a pretty big deal and it impacts a lot of folks,” said Rosier.

The new calendar proposes a shorter summer vacation with two week breaks after each nine weeks. School leaders say there are benefits like reducing burn out, minimizing learning loss over summer vacation and giving students more academic support.

Some parents favor the decision.

“I think the biggest reason I’m in support of it is I think it helps balance life for both parents and kids,” said Kristen Bell, Aiken County parent.

Kasey Tregre sees both sides and feels input is the most important part.

“I saw plenty of parents on many of Facebook pages across the entire county that had legitimate reasons of why this might not be a good idea for them and I think they need to submit those positions to the school board before the decision is made,” said Kasey Tregre, Aiken County parent.

Parents can weigh in by visiting the Aiken County School District website.

