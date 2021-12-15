‘We are anticipating growth’: Aiken County School Board provides updates on construction projects

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County gave construction updates on a number of big school projects at Tuesday night’s board meeting. Growth in the school district reflects the growth we’ve been seeing the county as a whole.

Aiken County is involved in five different school construction projects right now that are all on time and within budget. They’re also looking ahead as they plan for the future of Aiken County.

Aiken County is seeing more and more people moving there each year. And the school board knows the first thing someone looks at is how the school system works.

“Well we are anticipating growth,” said John Bradly, Chairman of the Aiken County School Board.

The Aiken County School Board’s plan is to build or reconstruct schools larger than they need. They’re using tax money and COVID dollars too.

“Bottom line this is your taxes dollars at work,” said Corey Murphy, Chief Officer for Operations of Student Services.

Wagner Sally, is one of the older schools in Aiken County. It’s getting a makeover costing about $45 million.

“This was built in 1939 and the air quality was very poor. And so we were able to apply to the state department and use the federal dollars to improve that school. We are actually going to create a brand new Wagener-Salley High School in an effort to make sure they have a learning environment that is safe and has a high indoor air quality,” said Corey Murphy, Chief Officer for Operations of Student Services.

The board says a new demographic study will give them better insight into building even more schools as Aiken County continues to grow.

“And that will study growth patterns and that sort of things and that will be used to guide our decision making in the future,” said Bradly.

“They will say hey here’s your growth, here’s where you will be in 10 years, this is what you need to start building now. We want kids to have an excellent learning environment as well as high air quality and safe learning environments as well so that’s our commitment to you,” said Murphy.

As we said earlier the projects are expected to be completed as scheduled no later than the 2024 school year. The federal funds for these projects have to be spent before September 2024.

