4 deputies arrested, fired over jail smuggling

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four deputies have been arrested on suspicion of supplying Richmond County jail inmates with contraband, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests, announced Wednesday, came after the Charles B. Webster Detention Center was put on lockdown and visitation was restricted as a result of the investigation.

It all started when investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received information Saturday that employees assigned to the jail were providing inmates with contraband. This agency immediately initiated a criminal and internal investigation into the allegations. This investigation remains active.

As a result of the investigation, four deputies have been arrested:

Jaquan T. German; hired May 15, 2021; charged with violation of oath by public officer and unlawful street gang activity.

Hunter L. Piper; hired June 1, 2019; charged with violation of oath by public officer.

Gabriella O. Anthony; hired Aug. 7, 2021; charged with violation of oath by public officer.

Jackie J. Campbell; hired April 20, 2019; charged with violation of oath by public officer.

German, Piper, Anthony and Campbell have been booked and committed to the jail on the listed charges, all felonies.

All four deputies have been fired, effective Wednesday, according to authorities.

In addition, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office personnel conducted an extensive sweep of all housing pods in the jail. That operation yielded contraband in the form of multiple homemade weapons (shanks), cellphones, tobacco products, homemade alcohol, pills and synthetic drugs.

The sweep yielded:

23 weapons seized (19 shanks and four clubs)

Five cases of felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Nine tobacco cases

At least five K-2 or synthetic cannabinoid cases, including some orange peels that tested positive

At least 34 pills

Two cellphones

One phone charger

One container of homemade alcohol

Multiple inmates are facing charges.

“The Sheriff’s Office is saddened and disappointed by the conduct of its deputies, however we are committed to follow the rule of law even if it applies to our own,” the agency said in a statement. “This investigation has made the jail a safer facility for the deputies who work there as well as the inmates we are tasked to house. We hope that this swift and decisive action reassures the public of our commitment to hold ourselves to the highest standards.”

Jail sweep results

Here are some of the results of the sweep and inmates charged:

One felony obstruction – Gunter, Marquie Bartholomew

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Bland, Brandon

One felony drug (K-2 or synthetic cannabinoid) – Stokes, Joshua Kareem

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Jackson, Jonquez Alonzo

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Berrien, Dashawn Cortez and Mack, Carlos Danyale

Two cellphones – Robinson, James Michael; Hill, Darrell; Lindsey, Lorenzo

One phone charger in empty cell and K-2

One misdemeanor (tobacco) – Miller, Jerrome Tyvone

One felony weapon charge (club) and drugs (four olanzapine and two divalproex pills) – Hines, Aaron Jordan

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Harris, Ronald Anthony

One felony obstruction, pills and one felony weapon charge (club) – Lockhart, Michael Anthony

One felony weapon charge (club) – Winns, Jason Dewayne

One felony weapon charge (club) – Crawford, Mark Neal

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Bullock, Bryant Lawrence and McMath, Daminyona Harlan

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Robinson, Timothy Bernard

One felony obstruction – Heath, Andre Devonta

One felony weapon charge (shank) and making alcohol from fermented fruit – Kimble, Day’Shon

One felony obstruction and one felony drug (K-2 or synthetic cannabinoid) – Jones, Davon Randy

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Jones, Arquette

One misdemeanor (tobacco) – McCray, Christopher Carlos

One misdemeanor (tobacco) – Shores, Cyler Javiyon

One misdemeanor (tobacco) – Thomas, Gary Fitzgerald

One felony drug and 1 misdemeanor (tobacco and three pills) – Hill, Dwight Everett

One prohibited article (tightly rolled-up paper that acts as a wick to start a fire) – Mitchell, Michael Devonte

One felony weapon charge (shank) and one misdemeanor (tobacco) – Collier, Antonio Nigel

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Fleming, Traveion DaMontae

One felony obstruction – Butler, Anthony Kyle

One felony drug (6 pills) – Naji, Issac Ali

One felony weapon charge (2 shanks) – Bradley, Jalen

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Bussey, Quindarius

