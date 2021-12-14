Workers start to demolish westbound side of state-line bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s time to tear it up, as demolition is starting on the westbound side of the Interstate 20 bridge over the Savannah River.

Crews are following the plan, and they’re using all sorts of tools to take it apart piece by piece.

“Piece by piece, span by span,” said Kyle Collins with Georgia Department of Transportation.

The plan is to get rid of it gradually, and while that way seems a little slow, GDOT already says blowing up that section of the bridge was not an option.

“We’ve got to maintain safety at all times, and we can’t halt traffic going east and westbound on I-20 for an extended period to do something like that,” Collins explained.

So here’s what they are doing: They’re cutting pieces off using saws, then they’re taking those pieces away.

“This is the most feasible, safe way to demo this bridge,” Daniel Monroe said.

Monroe is the project manager, and he thinks it’s important to do it safely, despite that the project time could take eight or nine months.

“Right now, we’ve got the demo going, and at the same time we have reconstruction beginning on the bottom,” he said.

Down below, crews have started laying the groundwork, and GDOT says once they get the old one out of the way, the new bridge is going to get wider.

“Gonna be very wide. ... Basically, the demo allows us to continue construction and to build on to what you’re driving on now. over the Savannah River and Augusta Canal,” Monroe said.

The project still has more than a year to go, but things are moving forward.

And if you’ve driven over recently, you may have seen a Christmas tree hanging from the crane. Well, that’s just construction workers getting into the holiday spirit. GDOT says that crane is going to be used to remove the final big pieces of the bridge.

