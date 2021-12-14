U.K. looks to prosecute Aiken native in deadly crash

AIKEN, S.C. - Officials in the United Kingdom say Aiken County native Anne Sacoolas is expected to face criminal proceedings in the U.K. early next year.

Sacoolas — a graduate of South Aiken High School — is accused of killing a U.K. 19-year-old in a wrong-way fatal car accident.

She is also the wife of an American diplomat to the U.K.

Previous attempts to extradite Sacoolas overseas to face charges have all failed.

Her lawyers say that as of now, there is no agreement for her to appear in any hearing.

A few weeks ago, the accident victim’s family said they had settled a civil lawsuit against Sacoolas.

Harry Dunn died in August 2019 after his motorcycle crashed into a car being driven on the wrong side of the road outside a U.S. airbase in central England. Sacoolas left for the U.S. several weeks later along with her husband, intelligence officer at RAF Croughton.

The U.S. government invoked diplomatic immunity on Sacoolas’ behalf and refused to extradite her to face criminal charges.

Since then, British authorities have filed criminal charges against Sacoolas and sought her extradition so she could face U.K. justice. British officials have brought up the case during high-level international tasks.

The Dunn family then filed the civil lawsuit in Virginia seeking damages.

The family of Harry Dunn, 19, who died in a fatal traffic collision, spoke about their pain and search for justice after the woman involved in the crash fled the UK.

