Richmond County School Board evaluates Augusta redistricting map

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s redistricting map is in the hands of the Richmond County School Board. It’s already made its way through the redistricting committee and the Augusta Commission. The school board is the last stop before heading to state lawmakers in Atlanta.

The new lines won’t have a huge impact on school zones – but we’re hearing some members have been split on which way to vote.

The map is definitely one of the big topics of debate Tuesday night as it has been since it was first approved by the redistricting committee. But if you’re a parent you might be wondering what does this all mean for you?

Maps, lines, and about 6,000 people who need to be out of District 3.

“Redistricting is actually based on representation,” said A.K. Hasan, Richmond County School Board, District 6.

The school board is the final stop in Augusta for the redistricting map.

The contested map splits up parts of District 3′s Summerville neighborhood. The district has a population of more than 31,000 people. While the ideal district should have about 25,000.

“Obviously, they need to move some people out of District 3,” said Lynn Bailey, Board of Elections Director.

While some are against it others say is the best and fairest way without splitting up more neighborhoods.

“There’s differences of opinion because that impacted neighborhoods staying together and being split, you know, etc. But as far as the distribution of the population then that map accurately reflects that,” said Hasan.

But what does this mean for you? And your child’s school?

“It’s all about who you vote for who you’re going to see your ballot has nothing to do with your property value. It has nothing to do with economic development has nothing to do with your schools per se,” said Bailey.

So just because your district might change doesn’t mean your school zone will. The only thing’s that might change is your school board representative and your voting location.

“Our schools are actually zoned based on student population, not adult population,” said Hasan.

District 3 schools have already grown in population along with the rest of the district so school changes will be considered when the board of education starts rezoning.

If this passes Tuesday night then it will head to Augusta state representatives. They get the final say on the map. It could be finalized by early February just in time for elections in March.

