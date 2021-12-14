Advertisement

North Augusta Mayor addresses downtown shooting incident

By Clare Allen
Dec. 13, 2021
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In North Augusta, the mayor addressed last week’s shootout with public safety at Monday night’s council meeting and the message is pretty clear.

Mayor Briton Williams says last Thursday’s shooting isn’t stopping him or people in this community from enjoying downtown. They’re still planning to see a great turnout for “Third Thursday” this week, where folks flood downtown North Augusta for food and shopping.

Like everyone else Williams says he was shocked when he saw the videos of the shooting right in the heart of downtown.

MORE: | Good Samaritan shares how he helped detain shootout suspect

“All communities have crime that’s just the reality but ours is nothing compared to most,” he said.

He’s grateful for the public safety officers who put their lives on the line to keep everyone safe and Monday night they discussed more funding for radios for public safety.

“We have the best public safety,” said Williams.

Williams also credits the leadership team of North Augusta Public Safety on their efforts to ensure no one was critically injured.

“Due to our leadership with Chief Thomas and his captains, our officers were trained for all scenarios even for a worse-case scenario like this. The officers’ training, their calmness, professionalism in handling this situation ensured no citizens died,” he said.

MORE: | Suspect in officer shooting has long list of offenses

Chief John Thomas says it was comforting to hear those kind words from the mayor after what could have been a tragedy.

“We are very proud of that reputation. Unfortunately, we had an incident on Thursday night but I think we handled that very well by our officers,” said Thomas.

Both the mayor and Thomas recognized the dispatchers who got the officers where they needed to be in order to take down the suspect. The officer who was shot in the leg – Lieutenant Aaron Fittery is back home, and he’s going to be okay.

MORE: | Officer feeling good as he continues to recover from shooting

