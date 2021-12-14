News 12 covers SEC Championship Game 2021

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12′s Nick Proto and Laura Warren were live all weekend providing coverage of the 2021 SEC Championship Game Dec. 3 featuring the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The performance led No. 3 Alabama to a commanding 41-24 win against No. 1 Georgia, winning the SEC championship and punching the Crimson Tide’s ticket to the College Football Playoff.

