Lawmakers working to lower price of insulin in CSRA region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People with type 1 diabetes take insulin shots every day. And it’s not cheap – with injections costing hundreds of dollars a month. But it’s not like those people have a choice.

It a way of life for thousands of individuals in the CSRA.

“It’s very isolating,” said Laura Palacios, has type 1 diabetes.

Using needles, pens, or pumps as a part of their every day routine.

“It’s not fun,” she said.

And neither is paying for insulin not by choice but because you need it to survive.

“It was something that happened to me as a young child and I’ve learned to adapt, but I will never not be able to have this medicine,” said Palacios.

Laura was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was four. She pays over $100 a month for her insulin. She considers herself lucky because that used to be $800 a month.

“The financial stress of that took a toll,” she said.

Lawmakers in both Georgia and South Carolina are working to lower that price. In South Carolina a bill is in the works to cap insulin prices at $100. In Georgia some senators want to reduce prices to $35.

“We urgently need to reduce the price of insulin. Families are getting ripped off at the pharmacy and it’s a huge source of financial stress and we need to change that,” said Senator Jon Ossoff.

Cheaper options like the Walmart brand aren’t for everyone. Laura says her body doesn’t respond to that insulin.

“It’s just disgusting to me that it’s been gauged so high for something like you said is pretty much like air. If I don’t have it...I die,” she said.

Ossoff says we could see some significant progress with lowering the insulin prices in the next two months in both Georgia and South Carolina.

