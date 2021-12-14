Augusta crash kills woman in problem area: Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has died after a crash on Mike Padgett Highway, highlighting the reality of an increase in traffic accidents that has local residents worried.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is the crash that occurred Sunday in the 4800 block of the highway.

Heather Olive, 27, of the 1000 block of Alden Drive, was the sole occupant driver in her vehicle traveling south when she was rear-ended by a southbound vehicle, according to Coroner Mark Bowen. She was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where she died at 5:38 p.m. Monday of multiple blunt-force injuries.

Georgia has seen a deadly year on highways – more than 1,600 people have died. That’s up 4 percent from this time last year and up 9 percent from all of 2019. And this year is on track to be the deadliest year on roadways in South Carolina, where traffic deaths are up 9 percent from this time in 2019.

Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta is of particular concern to some local residents.

“A lot of people speeding, usually with the 55 miles per hour, they go over 65, 75, and it’s to the point you have to get on the side of the road so you won’t get hit. Every day, I’m basically almost getting hit and my family is almost getting hit because nobody wants to slow down, especially semi’s, too,” said Kirstin Pike, who lives off Mike Padgett Highway.

Since 2019, there have been 341 accidents with injuries and seven fatal accidents along that highway, compared to Washington Road, which had 176 accidents with injuries and no fatal accidents. Peach Orchard Road had 769 injuries and four fatal accidents.

SPEED KILLS According to Georgia Department of Transportation data, speeding is the No. 1 killer. Most crashes are caused by tailgating, not stopping or yielding correctly. But for every 10 miles per hour of increased speed, the risk of dying in a crash doubles. So, for example, if you’re driving 80 mph instead of 60 and are in a crash, the likelihood of dying is four times higher.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has had projects to widen, repave and reconstruct the highway to make sure it’s as safe as possible. But what the agency can’t control is how we drive.

“It terrifies me because I have two nieces and a nephew, and if they’re in the car with me and that ever happens with me, they can be hurt more than I can be hurt. It’s ridiculous from how many people are dying on this highway because nobody else is caring,” said Pike.

Does she ever see police out here?

“No, I have in the six years of living on this highway, I have never seen a cop pull somebody over on this highway for speeding. It’s always been for accidents; that’s when they come,” she said.

Ultimately, she just wants to save more lives.

“You don’t have to rush to get where you are going. You can go the speed limit and get there probably the same time. Don’t risk somebody’s life because you want to be somewhere immediately,” said Pike.

We reached out to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to see how often deputies patrol Mike Padgett — which has a sheriff’s station on it — and whether they plan to increase traffic stops. We will let you know when we hear back.

