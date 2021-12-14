Advertisement

‘Large, pink and elusive’ pig tears up yards in South Carolina neighborhood

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C., (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are on the hunt for a pig they say has been “wreaking havoc” in people’s yard in some South Carolina neighborhoods.

Sumter Police posted on their Facebook page that the department had received calls over the weekend about a “large, pink and elusive” pig suspected of causing damage in some neighborhoods.

“This not a laughing matter for these residents whose property was damaged by this animal. Its size alone is of concern and we ask that you not try to approach it,” officers said in the post.

Police say they have asked officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for help in finding the porcine renegade.

