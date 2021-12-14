Gray stations partner with Salvation Army for tornado relief

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gray Television Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE:GTN) announced today that many of its television stations across 113 local markets will partner with The Salvation Army to help raise funds following the deadly storm system that impacted America’s Heartland.

Thousands of residents in Kentucky are without heat and water after deadly tornadoes ripped through the area, leaving at least people 64 dead. There were at least 14 deaths in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri. These southern communities have a long road to recovery ahead of them. Now, it’s time for each of us to help ‘Heal the Heartland’, including the Gray Television family.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people impacted by these horrific storms. We know it will be a long road ahead for families and communities to heal,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “It is without hesitation that we partner with The Salvation Army as they always go above and beyond the call of duty when providing disaster relief efforts to survivors and rescue workers. To help ‘Heal the Heartland’, Gray Television has made a $100,000 donation.”

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster survivors in those communities. Text HLTORNADO to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army. For more details, visit salarmy.us/3emwtnd

How you can help

The Augusta Rotary Club is taking donations. Organizers say they need nonperishable food, blankets, diapers, pet food and clothes. They’ll be collecting donations this week then driving them to Kentucky next weekend. You can drop them off at Kamo, 1326 Reynolds St. in Augusta, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Gray Television is teaming up with the Salvation Army to provide relief. You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555. Message and data rates apply. You can also donate online by clicking here. Your entire donation will go toward the disaster relief operation you select, and there are no administrative fees.

The Red Cross of Georgia is not accepting donations of food, household items or clothing as they cannot be distributed at this time. However, financial donations are being accepted and offer the quickest way to help those who need it most. You can text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift today.

