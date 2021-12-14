Advertisement

Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50

Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage in 2009.(Hobby Lobby)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hobby Lobby is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 starting Jan. 1, 2022.

“We are thankful for our success as a company and thrilled to begin the new year by sharing that success with thousands of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green.

Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage in 2009.

The company has since raised its minimum wage a dozen times, according to a news release.

“We’ve worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers,” Green said.

Hobby Lobby also touts itself on providing great benefits to eligible employees.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
‘I shot him’: How 49-year-old Augusta mom greeted burglar
James Brown Statue - Downtown Augusta, GA
After 15-year fight, James Brown estate sold for $90 million
Car accident generic
S.C. crashes kill 3 in region, including 16-year-old
This was the scene after the shootout in North Augusta.
Good Samaritan shares how he helped detain shootout suspect
Thomas Airington
North Augusta shootout suspect found to have history of crime

Latest News

Aiken High School
Student found with handgun at Aiken High School during random search
FILE - A shopper loads his car with groceries at the Kroger in Novi, Mich on Jan. 23, 2021. ...
Kroger ending some COVID-19 benefits for unvaccinated staff
The death toll from the deadly tornado outbreak in the Midwest and South is rising, as the...
Cleanup efforts intensify at tornado ruins
Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1M bond set for man accused of punching someone over parking spot
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks during a news conference after the...
Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default