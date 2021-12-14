Student found with handgun at Aiken High School during random search

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A random search at Aiken High School Tuesday afternoon revealed a student was carrying a handgun in their book bag on campus.

This comes after a series of school threats in the CSRA and rumors of potential violence at Aiken High School that led to an investigation earlier this month.

We do not know the name of the student at this time. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

