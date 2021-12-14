Advertisement

Student found with handgun at Aiken High School during random search

Aiken High School
Aiken High School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A random search at Aiken High School Tuesday afternoon revealed a student was carrying a handgun in their book bag on campus.

This comes after a series of school threats in the CSRA and rumors of potential violence at Aiken High School that led to an investigation earlier this month.

MORE: | Rumors stir concern at Aiken County schools amid rash of threats

We do not know the name of the student at this time. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
‘I shot him’: How 49-year-old Augusta mom greeted burglar
James Brown Statue - Downtown Augusta, GA
After 15-year fight, James Brown estate sold for $90 million
Car accident generic
S.C. crashes kill 3 in region, including 16-year-old
This was the scene after the shootout in North Augusta.
Good Samaritan shares how he helped detain shootout suspect
Thomas Airington
North Augusta shootout suspect found to have history of crime

Latest News

Grant Me Hope | Hunter
Grant Me Hope | Hunter needs a loving and patient adoptive family
From left: Thomas Michael Airington and Lt. Aaron Fittery
Arrest warrants reveal details on North Augusta shootout
Hospital emergency
Ga. marks youngest COVID death and a year of vaccinations
Heal the Heartland
Gray stations partner with Salvation Army for tornado relief