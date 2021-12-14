Grant Me Hope | Hunter needs a loving and patient adoptive family

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Hunter.

Hunter, born in 2008, is a loving, caring, charismatic, energetic, and not-shy Caucasian boy who is very interested in trucks and vehicles.

He enjoys riding his bike and scooter, shooting a basketball, and watching videos and playing games on his tablet.

“Hot Wheels” videos and shows on Nick Jr. are his favorite things to watch.

At school, where he earns good grades and gets along well with the other kids, Hunter enjoys playing and spending time with his friends.

“My favorite subject is PE. I like run and play wherever I can. My favorite food is Takis,” he said. “I like big trucks.”

To inquire about Hunter, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.