Ga. top court upholds Kemp’s selection of Augusta Circuit judge

ATLANTA - The state Supreme Court has upheld a ruling that Gov. Brian Kemp legally appointed a former state senator as a Superior Court judge.

The trial court rejected a lawsuit by an attorney who said there should have been an election and that Kemp waited too long. Senior Judge Michael Karpf ruled in May that Jesse Stone could remain a judge in the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

In a decision Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld that ruling.

It all stemmed from the retirement of Judge Michael Annis. He retired in February 2020, but the Republican governor didn’t name Stone to the bench to succeed Annis until Feb. 21 of this year.

Lawyer Maureen Floyd filed suit in Burke County claiming Kemp had waited too long because Annis’ term expired at the end of 2020.

The Supreme Court opinion notes that Floyd’s contention of a promptness requirement relies on an article in the state constitution pertaining to the executive branch and that the “judicial branch article has its own provision addressing the filling of judicial vacancies that does not include the same or even similar promptness requirement.”

The opinion also notes that removing Stone would simply create another vacancy, further prolonging the amount of time that the office is without a judge.

“A remedy that aggravates the injury flowing from a constitutional violation is not a remedy that is tailored to the injury,” Presiding Justice Michael P. Boggs writes in the opinion. “Indeed, Floyd cites no authority, from Georgia or elsewhere, for the use of quo warranto to remove an officeholder under such circumstances.”

The opinion also notes that Floyd does not contend that Judge Stone is any way personally ineligible to hold the office.

