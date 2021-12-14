Deadly shooting on East 64th Street was accidental, involved a toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter provided an update Tuesday morning on a deadly shooting involving a minor.

Police are now calling it accidental.

The shooting happened on East 64th street last Sunday night. Dustin Walters, 25, was transported to Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound, where he died as a result of his injuries.

“Detectives have conducted a preliminary investigation on this matter and determined that this was an accidental shooting that involves a minor inside of the residence who was holding a weapon and discharged that weapon - striking the victim,” Chief Minter said.

According to police, a toddler just under 2 years of age found and fired the handgun, hitting Walters.

