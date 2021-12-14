Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Staying mostly dry this week. 70s return by Thursday afternoon.
A warming trend is expected for the CSRA heading into this weekend.
A warming trend is expected for the CSRA heading into this weekend.(WRDW)
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw mostly sunny skies today with light and variable winds during as high pressure built over the region. Highs reached into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Overnight lows will be cold, but warmer than this morning with lows early Wednesday dipping into the upper 30s. In the afternoon, northern CSRA counties will stay in the low 60s for highs, but southern counties will likely reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 3-8 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day.

Warmer afternoons expected Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Highs will warm up to the mid and upper 70s by Friday afternoon with clouds starting to increase across the region as moisture builds.

Our next front and chance for rain will be this weekend between Saturday and Sunday. Showers will be possible ahead of the front Saturday with warm highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lingering showers are expected Sunday along the front that will likely stall just south of the area and bring rain chances again into early next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
‘I shot him’: How 49-year-old Augusta mom greeted burglar
James Brown Statue - Downtown Augusta, GA
After 15-year fight, James Brown estate sold for $90 million
Car accident generic
S.C. crashes kill 3 in region, including 16-year-old
This was the scene after the shootout in North Augusta.
Good Samaritan shares how he helped detain shootout suspect
Thomas Airington
North Augusta shootout suspect found to have history of crime

Latest News

Sunny & Dry
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Seasonal Pattern Today
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Sunny Sunday, but cooler
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Meteorologist Chris Still has your morning weather update for Saturday, 12/11/2021.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Chris Still