Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw mostly sunny skies today with light and variable winds during as high pressure built over the region. Highs reached into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Overnight lows will be cold, but warmer than this morning with lows early Wednesday dipping into the upper 30s. In the afternoon, northern CSRA counties will stay in the low 60s for highs, but southern counties will likely reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 3-8 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day.

Warmer afternoons expected Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Highs will warm up to the mid and upper 70s by Friday afternoon with clouds starting to increase across the region as moisture builds.

Our next front and chance for rain will be this weekend between Saturday and Sunday. Showers will be possible ahead of the front Saturday with warm highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lingering showers are expected Sunday along the front that will likely stall just south of the area and bring rain chances again into early next week. Keep it here for updates.

