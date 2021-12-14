Advertisement

RCSO investigates deputies smuggling contraband at Charles B. Webster Detention Center

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Charles B. Webster Detention Center(FOX 54's Jasmine Anderson)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charles B. Webster Detention Center is temporarily on lock down and visitation has been suspended as Richmond County Sheriff’s Office carries out an investigation into officers smuggling contraband into the jail.

Over the weekend, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received information that inmates on one of the detention pods at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center may have been in possession of cell phones and other contraband. A subsequent search did in fact reveal the presence of cell phones, tobacco products and homemade edged weapons.

As the investigation and search spread to the entire jail, more contraband was located and several deputies were implicated as being the source of the contraband being smuggled into the jail. Currently, there is an ongoing investigation that may lead to several arrests.

MORE: | Student found with handgun at Aiken High School during random search

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation and the ongoing concern for officer safety, no further information can be released at this time.

The jail is on temporary lock down and visitation has been suspended until further notice.

