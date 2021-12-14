‘A basic human need’: Local non-profit opens mobile shower trailer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An exciting update to a story we told you about back in spring. A local non-profit organization has raised enough money to purchase a mobile shower trailer. Project Refresh’s goal is to help those homeless in our area stay healthy.

“We call it a basic human need. You don’t realize how much you need a shower until you go without one,” said Kimberlee Bugher, Co-President, Project Refresh.

Project Refresh started raising money for a mobile shower trailer a year ago. Since then support from the community and other organizations has poured in.

“This is a whole bathroom. Something you would be excited to go into if you were out camping or something like that, so it’s nice to be able to have it here,” said Bugher.

She says there is a great need for this mobile shower just in the CSRA alone.

“We’ve had so many people say we’re in need of those services that we don’t have the capacity yet to serve just the people here,” she said.

People will be able to not only take a shower, but get fresh clothes, toiletries, and be connected with other organizations here to serve those in need. Bugher says although they now have the mobile shower they are still fundraising.

“We’re still in need of a truck to pull our trailer as well. In order for us to park at those various locations to serve a wider range of people, we are still fundraising for things like that and our basic everyday needs for our events,” said Bugher.

For Project Refresh they want to provide hope one shower at a time.

“Several of us come from healthcare backgrounds where we’ve gotten to see the impact a shower has on our patients, and it’s exciting to be able to bring that to others in the community,” she said.

They plan to start utilizing the shower at the end of January. Until then they need volunteers to help with their mission. For more information visit their website Project Refresh.

