Augusta mayor gets in trouble over campaign financial filings

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission has filed a complaint against Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.

Davis says the commission itself didn’t follow the law.

The commission filed the complaint Aug. 18, alleging Davis didn’t file his campaign contribution disclosure reports on time once in 2017, twice in 2018 and again in 2019.

It also alleges he didn’t file one at all in June 2019. The complaint also alleges he failed to file his personal finance statements in 2017 and 2020 and didn’t do it in time in 2018.

Davis filed a response to the complaint on Sept. 17 stating, in part, that the commission is supposed to send notices when reports are filed late or not at all and that the commission failed to do so.

“The Respondent prays that this Complaint be dismissed’ based upon the complainant’s “failure to comply with the ‘Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Act of 2010,’” Davis’ response states.

Haley Brown, communications director for the commission, said all cases have an open timeline, and Davis’ will be placed the commission’s March 2022 calendar. After reviewing the evidence, the commission will decide whether there needs to be prosecution.

Brown said the investigation grew out of a third-party complaint.

READ THE COMPLAINT:

Sample HTML block

READ HARDIE DAVIS’ RESPONSE:

