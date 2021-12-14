Augusta city leader addresses crime at Bon Air Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta Commissioner met with the new owners of the Bon Air Apartments Monday in hopes of improving conditions for people living there. For years neighbors have expressed concerns over an increase in crime.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says there have been 54 police reports at the Bon Air in the last six months, and 163 reports filed within a one mile radius. Now commissioners are working with the owners to put a security plan in place.

“We’ve got children in the area, We’ve got people riding through here on bikes, and walking and we just want to make sure our community stays safe,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight, District 3.

McKnight plans to meet with the owners again next week to get a plan in place. She’s also hoping to get them to appear before the commission at the beginning of next year.

