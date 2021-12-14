AU partners with rural hospitals to implement telehealth services

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Senator’s Warnock and Ossoff recently secured more than $300 million dollars to address issues in rural health. Georgia has historically had difficulties keeping the doors of rural hospitals open. AU is partnering with rural hospitals to get tech-savvy and keep the lights on.

The future of medicine is here. Well, actually it’s kinda been here all along – just a video camera and a computer screen.

“And it’s simple, “just push this button, type your name in, and say who you are,” it’s just like with Zoom,” said Naomi Cranfield, Telehealth Patient.

The technology isn’t new but the number of patients like Cranfield who are seeking out telehealth services is.

“It started back in 2020 when COVID came into effect,” she said.

But patients are sticking around for the convenience or other personal factors. Cranfield lives in Augusta and she logs onto appointments from home. But big carts in rural hospitals are helping people far away, with no internet.

“They then can have access to those specialists who wouldn’t be able to come to their rural communities,” said Dr. Matt Lyon, AU Health Virtual Care Service Chief.

Specialists from AU here in Augusta can see patients near and far.

“This is one thing that equalizes health care across our state,” said Lyon.

Georgia has historically had issues keeping rural hospitals open. And getting patients in the door to see specialists virtually is actually fueling the rural healthcare system.

“We’re able to give them the highest quality of care that keeps their hospital open, because we’re keeping more people in their rural hospitals. That means they can bill for those services, that makes them more viable, that keeps them open,” he said.

Dr. Lyon tells us they’ve kept 80 percent of their patients they’ve seen through their telemedicine program – that’s well over 1,000 patients in the last year.

