Arrest warrants reveal details on North Augusta shootout

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Newly released arrest warrants shed additional light on the man who’s accused in a shootout that injured a North Augusta police officer Thursday.

Authorities say Thomas Michael Airington, of Clarks Hill, was wanted by U.S. marshals and didn’t intend to be caught when North Augusta officers responded to the area to investigate a report of a suspicious situation.

That led to a pursuit of Airington, who was driving a black 2021 Ram 1500 Classic pickup, according to authorities.

Authorities say Airington — who’s been accused in a long list of past offenses — shot out of the moving truck. Authorities say that when he stopped on Georgia Avenue, he grabbed a rifle and continued shooting at police.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released arrest warrants that continue to reveal some details about what happened during the shootout.

Three of the warrants accuse Airington of assault/attempted murder, saying that he “with malice aforethought” attempted to kill an officer in the incident that the warrants note was captured on in-car and body-worn cameras.

Another detail revealed by the warrants is the type of guns he’s accused of having.

One warrant says that as a convicted felon, Airington illegally possessed an Anderson Manufacturing rife and a Glock handgun along with “numerous rounds of ammunition.” The warrants accuse him of firing both weapons during the shootout.

Airington remains in Aiken County jail.

Meanwhile, the injured officer, Lt. Aaron Fittery, continues to recover at home.

The bullet missed his bone, and he has needed no surgery so far.

When you see what’s left of his car, you might be wondering how he survived. Multiple bullets passed through his windshield.

Despite all that damage, he only got hit in the leg.

A good Samaritan stopped to help officers detain the suspect and a woman drove Fittery to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.