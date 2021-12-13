Victim’s stepfather held on murder change in Augusta stabbing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman’s stepfather is in custody on a murder charge after she was fatally stabbed over the weekend.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, 35-year-old Kelli Marie Lewis was found stabbed at least one time inside an apartment in the 2100 block of Broad Street.

Bowen says the call came in at 3:41 a.m. Saturday, and Lewis was pronounced dead on scene less than an hour later.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took Lewis’ stepfather, 75-year-old George Wilson, into custody.

He was being held in Richmond County jail early Monday on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, according to jail records.

