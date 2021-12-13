Advertisement

Student fires shot after fight over bookbag at Charlotte, NC, high school

This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.(WBTV)
By WBTV staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students will learn from home on Tuesday after police say a shot was fired at West Charlotte High School while two students were fighting over a bookbag Monday afternoon.

The call was received around 2:16 p.m. and the initial investigation shows that the shot was fired on the property but not inside the school building.

As the fight was happening, one of the students pulled out a gun and fired a shot, according to Chief Johnny Jennings. School officials say the fight happened on campus right at dismissal.

At this time, it appears nobody has been struck by gunfire.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is increasing the Crimestoppers reward to up to $500 for reports that lead to confiscation of weapons on school campuses.

Out of concern for student and staff emotional health and to provide time for students and staff to process the situation, Tuesday will be a full asynchronous learning day for all students.

This means students will learn from home and teachers should communicate the expectations for any instructional work to be completed remotely from home.

“What happened today is not a reflection of the hard work that takes place on West Charlotte’s campus,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “Today’s incident is yet another example of issues that originate in our community that make their way onto our school campuses.”

This was the 23rd gun found at CMS schools this year. CMS officials say two non-CMS students were in possession of guns off property, and another gun was found hidden in shrubbery at a school, which was not connected with CMS students.

