Red Cross sends Ga., S.C. personnel to tornado-struck states

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Red Cross is sending help from Georgia and South Carolina to help with tornado relief in states where tornadoes have left dozens dead .

The Red Cross of South Carolina is sending at least four workers, the organization announced, saying the number of deployed workers may change in the coming days.

The Red Cross says personnel from Georgia have also been sent to help with tornado relief.

“We have not yet sent any from the Augusta area, but very well may,” said Susan Landreth-Everitt, executive director of the Augusta chapter. “It’s going to be a fairly long response/recovery effort by the Red Cross (likely several weeks) and we will need many waves of people to go.”

The Red Cross of Georgia is not accepting donations of food, household items or clothing as they cannot be distributed at this time. However, financial donations are being accepted and offer the quickest way to help those who need it most. You can text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift today.

Kentucky and other states in the mid-South were hit by a swarm of twisters Friday night that leveled neighborhoods and killed dozens of people in five states.

Rescue efforts continue in the wake of the weekend's deadly tornadoes

Especially reeling is Mayfield, Ky., where residents could be without heat, water and electricity in chilly temperatures for a long time, the mayor warned Monday.

“Roads have been completely devastated in places, and we’re moving as quickly as we can to get additional volunteers, supplies and help to the hardest hit areas,” said a spokesperson for the Red Cross of Georgia organization. “With such widespread damage, we know families will need support for weeks to come and the Red Cross will be there for as long as we are needed.”

Mandy McWherter, interim regional director of communications for the South Carolina Red Cross, said volunteers are much needed, especially in the face of situations such as those in the mid-South.

“We need folks to join our disaster action team,” she said. “Those teams help meeting with families from a huge loss. Much like these families that are dealing with these tornadoes.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.