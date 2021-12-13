One on One with Richard Rogers | Local task force addresses mental health and homelessness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s never been more of an effort than there is right now when it comes to helping the homeless in Augusta.

The I-TEAM hit the streets recently with the task force on homelessness and it was eye-opening.

Faye Hargrove is part of that task force and her specialty is mental illness.

She’s our latest guest on One on One with Richard Rogers.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.