North Augusta High School football coach resigns

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12 has learned North Augusta High School’s football coach Jim Bob Bryant resigned Monday afternoon after coaching two seasons.

Craig Gilstrap has been named interim head football coach at North Augusta since late October when Coach Bryant went on administrative leave for an undisclosed reason.

MORE: | Craig Gilstrap named interim head football coach at North Augusta

The Aiken County School System says there will be a search for a new head coach.

Bryant went 11-8 in his two seasons with the Jackets.

