North Augusta High School football coach resigns

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12 has learned North Augusta High School’s football coach Jim Bob Bryant resigned Monday afternoon after coaching two seasons.

Craig Gilstrap has been named interim head football coach at North Augusta since late October when Coach Bryant went on administrative leave for an undisclosed reason.

The Aiken County School System says there will be a search for a new head coach.

Bryant went 11-8 in his two seasons with the Jackets.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.