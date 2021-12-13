N. Augusta officer doing well after shooting; suspect identified

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta Department of Public Safety officer continues to recover at home, four days after being shot in the leg during a confrontation with a suspect.

On Monday, Lt. Aaron Fittery was reportedly feeling pretty good.

The bullet missed his bone, and he has needed no surgery so far.

When you see what’s left of his car, you might be wondering how he survived. Multiple bullets passed through his windshield.

Despite all that damage, he only got hit in the leg.

A good Samaritan stopped to help officers detain the suspect and a woman drove Fittery to the hospital.

The good Samaritan wishes to remain anonymous and the woman’s identity remains unknown

Officers say the chaotic scene started Thursday afternoon with a police chase in downtown north Augusta.

Authorities say Thomas Michael Airington, of Clarks Hill, was wanted by U.S. marshals and didn’t want to be caught when North Augusta officers responded to the area to investigate a report of a suspicious situation.

From left: Thomas Michael Airington and Lt. Aaron Fittery (WRDW)

Authorities say Airington shot out of a moving truck and when he stopped on Georgia Avenue, he grabbed a rifle and continued shooting at police.

He’s now in Aiken County jail facing charges of assault and attempted murder.

It’s not his first scrape with the law. He’s been accused in a long list of offenses .

