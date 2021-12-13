Local residents could be jurors in federal trial over Arbery killing

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Attorneys in the upcoming federal hate crimes trial of the white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery want the jury pool to come from an expansive area of Georgia that includes much of the CSRA.

A joint legal filing by prosecutors and defense attorneys asks a federal judge to seek the jury from the 43 counties that make up the federal court system’s Southern District of Georgia.

Those counties include Richmond and Columbia counties, as well as others within the CSRA.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Feb. 7 in U.S. District Court.

That will be less than three months after father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of murder in a state court. Arbery was killed in February 2020 in Glynn County outside Brunswick.

The three white men have pleaded not guilty in the the federal case, where they’re accused of targeting Arbery because he was Black.

Arbery has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.