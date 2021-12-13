Advertisement

Justices won’t block vaccine mandate for NY health workers

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Oct. 4, 2021.
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Oct. 4, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court refused Monday to halt a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons.

The court acted on emergency appeals filed by doctors, nurses and other medical workers who say they are being forced to choose between their jobs and religious beliefs.

As is typical in such appeals, the court did not explain its order, although it has similarly refused to get in the way of vaccine mandates elsewhere.

Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented. “Now, thousands of New York healthcare workers face the loss of their jobs and eligibility for unemployment benefits,” Gorsuch wrote in a 14-page opinion that Alito joined.

New York is one of just three states, along with Maine and Rhode Island, that do not accommodate health care workers who object to the vaccine on religious grounds.

The court had previously turned away health care workers in Maine, who filed a similar challenge, with the same three justices in dissent.

As of Oct. 19, roughly 90% of health care workers were fully vaccinated and most of the rest had received one of two doses, the state told the high court. Fewer than 2% of nursing home, adult care facility and hospital workers had sought a religious exemption, the state said.

In his dissent, Gorsuch drew a link between the health care workers and the World War II-era Jehovah’s Witnesses schoolchildren who refused on religious grounds to stand and salute the American flag for the Pledge of Allegiance.

The court at first refused to intervene when a public school in Pennsylvania expelled the children. But three years later, the justices overruled the earlier case in a landmark decision that declared schools couldn’t force students to salute the flag or recite the pledge.

“Today, our Nation faces not a world war but a pandemic. Like wars, though, pandemics often produce demanding new social rules aimed at protecting collective interests — and with those rules can come fear and anger at individuals unable to conform for religious reasons,” Gorsuch wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
‘I shot him’: How 49-year-old Augusta mom greeted burglar
Car accident generic
S.C. crashes kill 3 in region, including 16-year-old
James Brown Statue - Downtown Augusta, GA
After 15-year fight, James Brown estate sold for $90 million
This was the scene after the shootout in North Augusta.
Good Samaritan shares how he helped detain shootout suspect
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Local residents could be jurors in federal trial over Arbery killing

Latest News

Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at...
Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in court
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin hits Dems’ $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden
In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Potter trial jurors see differences between gun, Taser
Millbrook police say Jacob Warner Jr. used an Uber ride to flee a shoplifting scene at Walmart.
Alabama shoplifter flees Walmart in Uber, police say
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard after an...
Court weighs evidence against sailor in warship arson case