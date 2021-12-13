Advertisement

‘I shot him’: How 49-year-old Augusta mom greeted burglar

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more today about how a south Augusta resident greeted an intruder with gunshots over the weekend — sending him scurrying.

It all started around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, according to an incident report released Monday morning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | Good Samaritan shares how he helped detain shootout suspect

Upon arrival, a deputy was bluntly told of the break-in by the resident.

“I shot him,” the 49-year-old woman told the deputy.

She said she believed an intruder was in the backyard of her home on Crosscreek Road, which is north of Tobacco Road and west of Windsor Spring.

Here’s what the woman said happened:

The son, 28, was asleep in the home when he was awakened by something. When he came out of his room, he found an intruder holding a water jug full of change. He chased the intruder out and locked the door.

But someone was still inside.

The son called his mom, who was at work, and she came home and met her son in the driveway.

She was prepared: According to deputies, she had a gun.

They both went into the house and heard a noise at the top of the stairs. When they got to the top of the stairs, they found a man standing in her room near the window.

She made eye contact with him and fired several rounds at him, the deputy reported.

The intruder jumped out the second-floor window, jumped the backyard fence and got down onto the ground, deputies were told.

That’s where she last saw him.

Outside, the deputy found a white beanie hat and a ripped part of a white jacket with blood on it, but no intruder.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says this is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in McCormick County that left one...
SCHP investigating fatal crash in McCormick County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Burglar met with gunfire after breaking into south Augusta home
This was the scene after the shootout in North Augusta.
Good Samaritan shares how he helped detain shootout suspect
Elton Beasley
Deputies looking for missing Augusta man
Downtown Augusta
Augusta’s canceled Christmas parade won’t be rescheduled

Latest News

Lt. Aaron Fittery
N. Augusta officer doing well after shooting; suspect identified
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
The reward for information that helps police solve the death of 19-year-old Clemson University...
Reward for info on Clemson fraternity death up to $100,000
A judge set bond Monday morning for Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh along with several...
Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh on latest charges
A flag hangs from a tree as two women carry items recovered from tornado wreckage Sunday, Dec....
Red Cross sends Ga., S.C. personnel to tornado-struck states