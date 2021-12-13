‘I shot him’: How 49-year-old Augusta mom greeted burglar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more today about how a south Augusta resident greeted an intruder with gunshots over the weekend — sending him scurrying.

It all started around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, according to an incident report released Monday morning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, a deputy was bluntly told of the break-in by the resident.

“I shot him,” the 49-year-old woman told the deputy.

She said she believed an intruder was in the backyard of her home on Crosscreek Road, which is north of Tobacco Road and west of Windsor Spring.

Here’s what the woman said happened:

The son, 28, was asleep in the home when he was awakened by something. When he came out of his room, he found an intruder holding a water jug full of change. He chased the intruder out and locked the door.

But someone was still inside.

The son called his mom, who was at work, and she came home and met her son in the driveway.

She was prepared: According to deputies, she had a gun.

They both went into the house and heard a noise at the top of the stairs. When they got to the top of the stairs, they found a man standing in her room near the window.

She made eye contact with him and fired several rounds at him, the deputy reported.

The intruder jumped out the second-floor window, jumped the backyard fence and got down onto the ground, deputies were told.

That’s where she last saw him.

Outside, the deputy found a white beanie hat and a ripped part of a white jacket with blood on it, but no intruder.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says this is still an active investigation.

