Advertisement

Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while decorating for Christmas and died.(Cocco Family)
By Lauren Adams and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina died after falling from the roof while decorating the house for Christmas.

According to WIS, 31-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will face Christmas alone this year.

Cocco’s family said he was a hardworking dad who lived to make his wife and daughters happy. They said Christmas was a big deal to him and his family.

Cocco’s mother-in-law said his wife was inside decorating, and he was outside getting the lights ready to surprise his girls.

Doctors originally said Cocco would be paralyzed from the neck down, but then he took a turn of the worse and died earlier this week, blindsiding them all.

Prisma Health Orthopedic Surgeon Chris Mazoue said accidents like Cocco’s happen most frequently when people get on step stools and they’re not secure, “especially if they reach too far out to put a star on the tree or light on the roof a little further away than needed to be.”

In Cocco’s case, they believe the weather may have been a contributing factor. Stewart said Cocco had mentioned the weather was windy.

“Just weather-wise, look out for any windy weather. Just be really careful,” said Debbie Stewart, Cocco’s mother-in-law.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2019 14,800 people were treated for holiday decorating-related injuries, and on average there are 160 injuries a day during the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in McCormick County that left one...
SCHP investigating fatal crash in McCormick County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Burglar met with gunfire after breaking into south Augusta home
This was the scene after the shootout in North Augusta.
Good Samaritan shares how he helped detain shootout suspect
Elton Beasley
Deputies looking for missing Augusta man
Downtown Augusta
Augusta’s canceled Christmas parade won’t be rescheduled

Latest News

Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.
Couple raises child found abandoned in subway station
Sen. Joe Manchin, right, D-W.V., expresses his concerns Monday on Capitol Hill.
Manchin: Democrats should prioritize, curb cost of $2 trillion bill
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Pathologist: Daunte Wright’s gunshot wound wasn’t survivable
Sen. Joe Manchin, right, D-W.V., expresses his concerns Monday on Capitol Hill.
Manchin discusses Build Back Better bill
President Joe Biden participates in a briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro...
Biden to tour tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday